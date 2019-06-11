Another pleasant night ahead!

By Spencer Denton | June 11, 2019 at 5:53 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 7:12 PM

Clouds will persist across the Mid-South through tonight and temperatures will fall back into the upper 50s to low 60s. A shower or two can’t be ruled out but most areas will remain dry.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 62.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm, mainly in the late afternoon or early evening. Highest chance is in northeast Arkansas. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. High 81.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 60.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Temperatures will stay below average through Friday. Highs will be in upper 70s Thursday. We stay dry and comfy through Friday with highs in the lower 80s.

WEEKEND: Southerly winds will allow temperatures and humidity to crank back up and feel more typical for June across the Mid-South this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s and the heat index will be in the low 90s. Saturday looks dry, but a few showers and storms will be possible on Sunday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: There will also be a chance of scattered showers and storms on Monday & a few lingering showers Tuesday.

