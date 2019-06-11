Forrest Avenue officially changed to Forest Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents in Midtown, Binghampton, and Berclair are seeing a change on their streets.
Forrest Avenue was officially changed to Forest Avenue on Monday.
In April, the Shelby County Land Use Control Board approved the spelling change of Forrest Avenue from two R’s to one.
“We feel happy!” said Forrest Avenue resident Shannon Dixon when we spoke to her in April.
Dixon said the street was originally spelled with one R but changed in the 1920 to two R’s for an unknown reason.
Some believe the change was meant to honor the Confederate General and first Klu Klux Klan Grand Wizard Nathan Bedford Forrest, whose statue was removed from a Memphis park in 2017.
“I’m super happy that I can spell it with one R now and I know these guys feel the same,” Dixon said.
