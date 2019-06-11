Funeral arrangements set for beloved restaurant owner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements are now set for the late owner of one historic soul food restaurant.
Jo Ellen Bates, owner of the Four Way restaurant in South Memphis, passed away at the age of 74.
The Four Way opened back in 1946... Bates' husband bought it back in 2001.
We sat down with Bates in February to talk about the restaurant and how she felt about her life, legacy, and her community.
“The one thing that comes to my mind is being grateful. I am really happy that our lives took the path that it did. That we would be able to instill.... it would be amazing to count the number of young people that we have been able to help with a waitress job, or dishwasher job, or whatever. So it has given us an opportunity to reach out,” Bates said.
Visitation for Bates will be held Friday evening from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and the funeral is set for Saturday at 11 a.m.
Both services will be held at Metropolitan Baptist Church on Walker Avenue.
