Gov. Lee to spend busy day in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several events are drawing Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to Memphis on Tuesday.
Lee is expected to make five different stops in the Bluff City, making good on his campaign promise to spend a lot of time in Memphis.
Tuesday morning, Lee will speak at a re-entry forum for ex-offenders. The forum will give employees the chance to meet with and potentially hire trailed and skilled ex-offenders.
From there, the governor will hold a ceremonial signing of the expungement fee bill. Currently, ex-offenders must pay $450 to have their criminal records wiped clean. The bill will eliminate those fees.
Lee will also visit Y on the Fly, the mobile vans that bring YMCA services and programs--including food and books--to young people in neighborhoods across Memphis.
In the afternoon, Lee will attend an agriculture event at the Peabody and visit Agape Family and Children’s Services.
