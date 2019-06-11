$26K reward offered for arrest in killing of prominent businessman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is seeking help to solve the murder of a prominent businessman.
Glenn Cofield was killed last week as he left a charity event.
Crime Stoppers is now offering a $26,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. They said they've received extra reward money specifically to help solve the case.
They didn’t say who donated the money, but Cofield’s death has touched many people across Memphis.
Cofield was a well-known businessman in the Bluff City and involved with several different charities.
Police said he was leaving a fundraiser for St. Jude when he was approached by a man with a gun. The few exchanged words, and the man shot Cofield before running away.
If you have any information that can assist investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
