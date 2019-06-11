Memphis 901 FC’s Lindley gets call to national team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another one of Memphis’ 901 FC’s top players has received a call to duty by his national team.
Midfielder Cam Lindley was called up to train with the United States U-23 Men’s National Soccer team this week in Herriman, Utah.
Lindley has two goals and 3 assists in 7 appearances with 901 FC. The 21-year-old has made a total of 26 appearances for his country, including a recent trip to Spain in March with the US U-23 squad.
Lindley with be with the US team through the June 16, meaning he’ll miss Memphis’ USL match Saturday at Ottawa.
Two other 901 FC starters, Duane Muckette and Leston Paul are currently playing for their home Trinidad and Tobago in Concacaf Gold Cup Competition, and could be out the rest of the month.
