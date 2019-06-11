Mild weather continues, more clouds today

REST OF THE WEEK: It will remain mild with temperatures 5-10 degrees below average all week. We will start off Wednesday with sun, but once again more clouds cover will roll in tomorrow afternoon. A stray shower will be possible in Arkansas on Wednesday as a weak front moves in, but the rest of the area will remain dry. Highs will be in the lower 80s tomorrow and upper 70s Thursday. Friday will be our last day with low humidity and highs in the lower 80s.