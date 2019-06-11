Mild weather continues, more clouds today

This morning will feature sunshine and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The pleasant conditions will stick around this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. However, there will be more cloud cover by early afternoon and it will remain mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Clouds will clear out overnight and lows will drop to the mid to upper 50s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 79.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 59.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will remain mild with temperatures 5-10 degrees below average all week. We will start off Wednesday with sun, but once again more clouds cover will roll in tomorrow afternoon. A stray shower will be possible in Arkansas on Wednesday as a weak front moves in, but the rest of the area will remain dry. Highs will be in the lower 80s tomorrow and upper 70s Thursday. Friday will be our last day with low humidity and highs in the lower 80s.
WEEKEND: A warm front will move into the Mid-South over the weekend, which will increase temperatures and humidity levels. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s and the heat index will be in the mid 90s. Saturday will be dry with clouds, but a few showers will be possible on Sunday. There will also be a chance for scattered rain on Monday.
