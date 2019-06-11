More clouds & pleasant temperatures

WEEKEND: Southerly winds will allow temperatures and humidity to crank back up and feel more typical for June across the Mid-South this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s and the heat index will be in the low to mid 90s. Saturday looks dry, but a few showers and storms will be possible on Sunday. There will also be a chance of scattered showers and storms on Monday & a few lingering showers Tuesday.