More clouds & pleasant temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will persist across the Mid-South through tonight and temperatures will fall back below average in the upper 50s. Clouds will clear out some overnight and an approaching cold front could bring a shower or two Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 59.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: NW 5 mph. High 81.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 60.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will stay below normal for June with temperatures below average through Friday. Skies on Wednesday will be partly cloudy, but clouds will thicken out ahead of a weak cold front that will move in Wednesday night A pass shower or downpour will be possible for Eastern Arkansas and areas just east of the Mississippi River. Highs will be in the lower 80s Wednesday and upper 70s Thursday. We stay dry and comfy through Friday with highs in the lower 80s.
WEEKEND: Southerly winds will allow temperatures and humidity to crank back up and feel more typical for June across the Mid-South this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s and the heat index will be in the low to mid 90s. Saturday looks dry, but a few showers and storms will be possible on Sunday. There will also be a chance of scattered showers and storms on Monday & a few lingering showers Tuesday.
