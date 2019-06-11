New state licenses to be issued July 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - State officials launched a marketing campaign Tuesday to make sure residents across the state understand what a Real ID is.
Federal officials joined state administrators to kick off the Real ID effort at the Memphis International Airport.
Real IDs are licenses that can be used to pass through TSA at airports and gain entry to federal buildings.
You don’t need a Real ID to drive, buy cigarettes, or buy alcohol. You can fly with your passport even if you don’t have a Real ID.
The new licenses mark an enhanced security measure enacted by Congress in 2005 in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks.
“The decision to get a Real ID is strictly up to you. You do not have to get one,” Lori Bullard with the Tennesse Department of Safety and Homeland Security said.
Residents will have to go to driver service centers and produce documentation with your full social security number and name, proof of US citizenship, and 2 proofs of Tennessee residency to get the ID.
The fee ranges from $8 to $12 depending on how many duplicates you’ve requested in the past.
They will be marked with a yellow star in the corner.
The state says it has brought in workers to assist with expected crowds.
“We are trying to keep our lines down as much as we can, so we’ve hired additional personnel to help with that,” Bullard said.
The state will begin producing Real IDs starting July 1st.
If you want to fly with a Tennessee license it will have to be a real ID license by October 2020
