No charges for MPD officer who shot, killed man last year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grand jury declined to file charges against a Memphis police lieutenant who shot and killed a man last year.
The shooting happened April 21, 2018. Police said Terrance Carlton, 25, was shot and killed on Summer Avenue.
Police said Carlton was wanted for two other shootings that happened earlier that morning.
"He stumbled and fell to the ground and in the process of getting up, reached for his waist and made a statement threatening the officer's life," Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Josh Devine said after the shooting.
Surveillance video from a nearby store shows Carlton fall to the ground during a chase.
That’s when the police lieutenant gets out of his car and orders Carlton to show his hands.
Investigators said Carlton had something dark in his hand and threatened to kill the officer.
The officer fired twice, hitting Carlton in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police found a cell phone near Carlton's body after he was shot.
A gun that matched shootings from earlier that morning was found a few streets away.
An autopsy revealed Carlton had two other bullets in him from older gunshot wounds. The autopsy found amphetamine, methamphetamine, oxycodone and marijuana in his system.
“(The officer) was in uniform and in the act of lawfully apprehending a suspect wanted in two nearby shootings that occurred a short time earlier,” District Attorney General Amy Weirich said in a letter to Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings. “The suspect’s threats and actions gave the lieutenant abundant reason to fear for his life and to act with lethal force in self-defense.”
The officer who shot Carlton was never identified.
