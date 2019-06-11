Study rates ‘greenest’ states in America

(WMC) - With many local economies still recovering from natural disasters including hurricanes on the East Coast, wildfires on the West Coast, and flooding in the Midwest, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2019’s Greenest States.
In order to showcase the states doing right by Mother Earth, WalletHub compared the 50 states in terms of 27 key metrics that address the current health of the environment and residents’ environmental-friendliness. The categories range from total municipal solid waste per capita to energy-efficiency score to carbon-dioxide emissions per capita.
Greenest States:
- Vermont
- New York
- Oregon
- Connecticut
- Minnesota
Least Green States:
46. North Dakota
47. Wyoming
48. Kentucky
49. West Virginia
50. Louisiana
Key Stats
Blue States are greener, with an average rank of 12.85, compared with Red States, which have an average rank of 33.93. (Rank 1=Greenest)
Maine has the highest share of recycled municipal solid waste, 48 percent, which is 48 times higher than in Louisiana, the state with the lowest at 1 percent.
Oregon has the highest share of energy consumption from renewable sources, 47.69 percent, which is 17.2 times higher than in Delaware, the state with the lowest at 2.78 percent.
New York has the highest share of people who do not drive to work, 45.90 percent, which is 3.5 times higher than in Alabama and Mississippi, the states with the lowest at 13.30 percent.
