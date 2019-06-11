Suspects help inmates escape by cutting hole in jail roof

Suspects help inmates escape by cutting hole in jail roof
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 10, 2019 at 10:09 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 10:13 PM

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (WMC/KAIT) - Two people have been arrested after they helped two inmates escape from the Cross County jail.

“I don’t know who would want to break into a jail even to help their friends. It’s a little absurd," Cross County Sheriff David West said.

Stephanie Henderson and Carl Ellis are accused orchestrating the crime.

Stephanie Henderson, Escape 2nd Degree Class C Felony, hindering Apprehension Class C Felony, impairing a Vital Public Facility Class C Felony (Source: Cross Co. Sheriff's Department via Facebook)
Stephanie Henderson, Escape 2nd Degree Class C Felony, hindering Apprehension Class C Felony, impairing a Vital Public Facility Class C Felony (Source: Cross Co. Sheriff's Department via Facebook) (Source: Cross Co. Sheriff's Department via Facebook)

The sheriff says Ellis used a ladder that had been left out by workers to get on the roof before he cut a hole in the roof that led to a sewer pipe.

“He used some tools and opened a sewer vent and removed the vent and got and helped two inmates escape through that hole," West said.

Carl Ellis (Source: Cross County Sheriff's Department via Facebook)
Carl Ellis (Source: Cross County Sheriff's Department via Facebook) (Source: Cross County Sheriff's Department via Facebook)

The inmates are 28-year-old Austin Dooley and 40-year-old Greg Farmer.

Dooley is charged with a possession of a controlled substance, no turn signal, defective signal lamps and signal lights, failure to display tags, no proof of insurance, driving on a suspended driver’s license.

Farmer is charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, retaliation against a witness, informer, juror/threatens to harm another, terroristic threatening first-degree, engaging in a continuing criminal gang/organization/or enterprise, failure to pay fines.

Investigators say the getaway car, driven by Henderson, was parked behind a gas station across the street from the jail.

Cameras on the jail show the escapees running across the street.

They are considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Farmer and Dooley, or know of their whereabouts, call the Cross County Jail at 870-238-5700.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.