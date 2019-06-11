Suspects help inmates escape by cutting hole in jail roof

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (WMC/KAIT) - Two people have been arrested after they helped two inmates escape from the Cross County jail.
“I don’t know who would want to break into a jail even to help their friends. It’s a little absurd," Cross County Sheriff David West said.
Stephanie Henderson and Carl Ellis are accused orchestrating the crime.
The sheriff says Ellis used a ladder that had been left out by workers to get on the roof before he cut a hole in the roof that led to a sewer pipe.
“He used some tools and opened a sewer vent and removed the vent and got and helped two inmates escape through that hole," West said.
The inmates are 28-year-old Austin Dooley and 40-year-old Greg Farmer.
Dooley is charged with a possession of a controlled substance, no turn signal, defective signal lamps and signal lights, failure to display tags, no proof of insurance, driving on a suspended driver’s license.
Farmer is charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, retaliation against a witness, informer, juror/threatens to harm another, terroristic threatening first-degree, engaging in a continuing criminal gang/organization/or enterprise, failure to pay fines.
Investigators say the getaway car, driven by Henderson, was parked behind a gas station across the street from the jail.
Cameras on the jail show the escapees running across the street.
They are considered armed and dangerous.
If you see Farmer and Dooley, or know of their whereabouts, call the Cross County Jail at 870-238-5700.
