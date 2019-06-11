12-year-old girl accidentally shot, killed in Horn Lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating after a 12-year-old was killed in Horn Lake.
Desoto County Coroner Josh Pounders says the a 12-year-old boy was playing with a gun when he was shot in the hand at a home on Conrail Circle Monday afternoon.
Police say the bullet went through the boy’s hand and struck a 12-year-old girl in the chest.
She later died at a local hospital.
The boy is expected to be okay.
It is unclear how the boy got the gun.
District Attorney John Champion says no charges will be filed in this case.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.