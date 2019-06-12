Affidavit: Man arrested for burning, urinating on American flag

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is facing charges for allegedly stealing, burning and urinating on an American flag.
According to a police report, a security officer at Memphis’ Southern College of Optometry spotted 27-year-old Jordan Demilt carrying a flag on campus Monday. The officer noticed the school’s flagpole was bare.
Police say the security officer caught up with Demilt and confiscated the flag, which had burn marks, holes and a strong odor of urine.
The next day the officer identified the suspect from a photo lineup and Demilt was arrested for property theft and desecration of a venerated object.
According to police, Demilt has a history on campus of committing the same offense. Court records show a host of previous charges, including vandalism, burglary and drugs.
