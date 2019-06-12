Applications due July 15 for 2020 Crosstown Arts Artist Residency program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crosstown Arts is accepting applications for the 2020 Artist Residency program.
The program allows artists of all disciplines to focus on their work without worrying about other expenses.
The Crosstown Arts Artist Residency program pays for housing and meals five days a week. Artists also get the chance to participate in networking events throughout the year.
Applications are being accepted through July 15. Check out the residency guide for detailed information about the program.
