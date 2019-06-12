Breakdown: Why you need sunscreen when it’s cloudy

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays travel down to the surface of Earth and can cause major damage to our skin. There are two types of UV rays, UVA and UVB. The UVA rays are longer and can cause sun damage that results in aging/wrinkles, while UVB will cause sunburn and skin cancer. The sun can cause temporary damage like a sunburn or long term damage in the way of skin cancer. Here’s what you need to know to protect yourself from the sun’s damaging rays.