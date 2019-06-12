A Few Showers Possible This Evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -There will be a mix of sun and clouds this evening as a weak cold front will approach the Mid-South. A few showers will be possible along the front when it moves through. The best chance for an isolated shower will be between 5 pm and 10 pm. We will clear out overnight and lows will drop to around 60 degrees.
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly Cloudy. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: N 5 mph. Low: 60.
REST OF THE WEEK: Friday will be our final day with the unseasonable temperatures and low humidity as highs will be in the lower 80s.
WEEKEND: A warm front and a return to southerly winds will bring us back to reality as temperatures and humidity levels increase. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s and the heat index will be in the low to mid 90s. Saturday will be dry with clouds, but a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Keep the umbrellas handy as chances of showers and storms will continue for Monday and Tuesday with a chance of showers and storms. Highs temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s and it will stay muggy.
