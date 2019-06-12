Indigo Ag announces new initiative to remove carbon from the environment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The tech and environmental worlds are buzzing after an announcement by one of Memphis’s newest agriculture technology companies, on the fight against climate change.
Last year, Indigo Ag announced it was moving to Memphis and adding 700 jobs.
Wednesday, Indigo Ag CEO David Perry rolled out a new initiative at the group's Beneficial Ag conference to incentivize farmers to change their practices and help remove carbon from the environment.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland introduced Perry for that announcement.
The initiative has caught the eye of national media like Forbes, CNBC, and the Washington Post.
Carbon is at record-high levels in the environment and can be removed through a process called sequestration.
Perry said the Terraton Initiative would incentivize farmers to help get rid of that carbon and encourage future study and innovation.
“It actually benefits everybody in the system. It's better for farmers. It's better for us as consumers. And it's better for every inhabitant on the planet,” said Perry.
Indigo Ag started in Boston in 2014.
The company uses technology to help farmers create sustainable crops with higher yields.
It ranked number one on CNBC’s 2019 disrupter list. It’s a ranking of start-ups whose innovations have potential to change how we live in the years to come.
