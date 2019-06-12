Man charged with setting 15 vacant homes on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man faces 15 charges of arson after being accused of setting fire to vacant homes.
Monday, fire crews were called to a vacant house fire on Frayser Drive near 5 p.m. Shortly after battling that fire, they were called to a second vacant house fire on the same street.
Investigators were able to find a person of interest in the area, detained him and later charged him with arson.
After more investigating, law enforcement found Dvon Robertson, 27, to be responsible for setting 15 different fires:
- 3044 Sunrise Street
- 767 Juliet Avenue
- 924 N Frayser Circle
- 3070 Sinclair Street
- 3126 Benjestown Road (3 times)
- 3081 Benjestown Road
- 3012 Sinclair Street
- 3040 Sunrise Street
- 3070-3072 Sinclair Street
- 3122 Benjestown Road
- 726 Frayser Drive (2 times)
- 962 N Frayser Circle
The total value in damage to the homes is estimated at $82,500.
