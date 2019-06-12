Man charged with setting 15 vacant homes on fire

Man charged with setting 15 vacant homes on fire
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 12, 2019 at 5:09 AM CDT - Updated June 12 at 7:00 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man faces 15 charges of arson after being accused of setting fire to vacant homes.

Monday, fire crews were called to a vacant house fire on Frayser Drive near 5 p.m. Shortly after battling that fire, they were called to a second vacant house fire on the same street.

Investigators were able to find a person of interest in the area, detained him and later charged him with arson.

After more investigating, law enforcement found Dvon Robertson, 27, to be responsible for setting 15 different fires:

  • 3070-3072 Sinclair Street
  • 3122 Benjestown Road
  • 726 Frayser Drive (2 times)
  • 962 N Frayser Circle

The total value in damage to the homes is estimated at $82,500.

