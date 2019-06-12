Man sleeping on road in DeSoto County hit by vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - DeSoto County authorities say a man sleeping on an overgrown road was hit by a car Tuesday morning.
Deputies responded to Church Road near the Bonne Terre subdivision just after 7 a.m. Tuesday where they found the injured man. He said he was living in a wooded area next to the old construction road for the past few days. He said he was asleep on the side of the road when he was hit.
The victim was taken by helicopter to the hospital in critical condition.
A spokesman with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says the road was built during initial development of the subdivision. It’s narrow, in disrepair and overgrown, but some residents still use it as a shortcut to Church Road.
As news spread through the subdivision of the hit-and-run, one resident called the sheriff’s office and said he may have been the driver.
Authorities say the resident used the construction road that morning and thought he hit a bag of leaves and a large limb but had no idea it may have been a person.
The resident returned to scene and met with detectives who determined his vehicle was most likely involved.
The accident is still under investigation but authorities believe it was an accident.
