Man steals $160K in A/C materials from Southland Mall
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 12, 2019 at 6:34 AM CDT - Updated June 12 at 6:52 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for a man they believe caused major damage to a Whitehaven mall.

Investigators released images of a man and his truck, seen at Southland Mall twice within a week allegedly stealing condenser coils and copper pipe from air conditioning units.

The damage is valued at $160,000.

Police said the man was driving a maroon Toyota Tacoma with an Arkansas plate.

If you know where this man may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

