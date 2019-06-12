Man steals $160K in A/C materials from Southland Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for a man they believe caused major damage to a Whitehaven mall.
Investigators released images of a man and his truck, seen at Southland Mall twice within a week allegedly stealing condenser coils and copper pipe from air conditioning units.
The damage is valued at $160,000.
Police said the man was driving a maroon Toyota Tacoma with an Arkansas plate.
If you know where this man may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
