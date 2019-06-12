Meth lab found after house fire

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - A fire led to the discovery of a meth lab, according to arrest documents.
The fire happened Monday at a home on Red Osier Drive in Memphis.
Shelby County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division was called to the scene when they were made aware of chemicals commonly used in making meth and paraphernalia at the house.
Detectives found glass cylinders, unknown chemicals and unknown white powders throughout the house. They also found bongs and pipes. They later determined that it was indeed a meth lab inside the home.
Germantown Police Department was able to track down the resident of the home, Caden Farese. Officers said Farese ran away from the home during the fire and was found with drugs on him.
Farese is charged with manufacturing with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.