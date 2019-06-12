Mild weather continues, showers possible later today

We are waking up to clouds, but it is dry this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs around 80 degrees. A weak cold front will approach the Mid-South this evening and bring us a chance for showers. The best chance for an isolated shower will be between 5 pm and 10 pm. We will clear out overnight and lows will drop to around 60 degrees.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. High: 81.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: NW 5 mph. Low: 60.
REST OF THE WEEK: Behind the front, we will get an additional drop in temps and humidity. Highs will be in the upper 70s with lows in the 50s Thursday. Friday will be our last day with low humidity and highs in the lower 80s.
WEEKEND: A warm front will move into the Mid-South over the weekend, which will increase temperatures and humidity levels. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s and the heat index will be in the mid 90s. Saturday will be dry with clouds, but a few showers will be possible on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: There will also be a chance for scattered rain on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s and it will remain muggy.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB