Mild weather continues, showers possible later today

We are waking up to clouds, but it is dry this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs around 80 degrees. A weak cold front will approach the Mid-South this evening and bring us a chance for showers. The best chance for an isolated shower will be between 5 pm and 10 pm. We will clear out overnight and lows will drop to around 60 degrees.