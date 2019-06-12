More unseasonably mild air through the end of the week

Partly cloudy this evening with a 20% chance of a shower or storm before sunset, mainly in northeast Arkansas. Temperatures falling through the 70s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. High 81.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Cool and dry. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 60.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine with highs in upper 70s Thursday and low 80s Friday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s Thursday night. A warm front will move through Friday night which means most areas will only get down to the mid to upper 60s on Saturday morning.
WEEKEND: Southerly winds will allow temperatures and humidity to crank back up and feel more typical for June across the Mid-South. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s and the heat index will be in the low 90s. Saturday looks dry, but a few showers and storms will be possible on Sunday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible each day next week. It won’t be a washout everyday, but be prepared to get wet at any time. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the low to mid 70s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
