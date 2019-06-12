MPD searching for teen with mental disorder missing since last Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are asking for help finding an endangered teenager who’s been missing for nearly a week.
Cameron Nelson, 15, was last seen Thursday, June 6 in his neighborhood on Katherine Lane near Shelby Drive and Ross Drive. Police say he left home without permission.
Nelson suffers from an unspecified mental disorder and needs immediate attention, police say.
He’s described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 119 pounds with black hair.
Anyone with information should call MPD at (901) 545-2677.
