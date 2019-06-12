PAW Patrol exhibit coming to Children’s Museum of Memphis this fall

PAW Patrol: Adventure Play
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 12, 2019 at 4:13 PM CDT - Updated June 12 at 4:13 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Children’s Museum of Memphis is hosting the PAW Patrol: Adventure Play traveling exhibit this fall and winter.

The 3,000-square-foot exhibit comes to CMOM Aug. 17 through Feb. 2, 2020.

Young explorers will learn through exhibit messaging that the PAW Patrol is overloaded with requests for help. The free-flowing exhibit will lead children through activities encouraging teamwork, self-confidence and playing the roles of the rescuing heroes.

The fun is included in a CMOM general admission ticket. Click here for ticket information.

