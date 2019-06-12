PAW Patrol exhibit coming to Children’s Museum of Memphis this fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Children’s Museum of Memphis is hosting the PAW Patrol: Adventure Play traveling exhibit this fall and winter.
The 3,000-square-foot exhibit comes to CMOM Aug. 17 through Feb. 2, 2020.
Young explorers will learn through exhibit messaging that the PAW Patrol is overloaded with requests for help. The free-flowing exhibit will lead children through activities encouraging teamwork, self-confidence and playing the roles of the rescuing heroes.
The fun is included in a CMOM general admission ticket. Click here for ticket information.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.