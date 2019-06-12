Pink Palace needs your Memphis Tiger basketball shirts for a new exhibit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tiger basketball has been a part of the fabric of the Bluff City for nearly 100 years. Now, the Pink Palace is hoping you still have some of that fabric for a new exhibit.
The museum is looking to borrow your Tigers basketball shirts, the new ones, but especially the older ones.
Your shirt could soon be on display next summer honoring a century of Tiger basketball.
A walk through "the pit" inside the Pink Palace Museum is a walk down memory lane.
The floor to ceiling shelves store much of our past, archives detailing not only the Bluff City's biggest moments, but also the ones from the University of Memphis.
Now, the Pink Palace plans to put some of those basketball memories on display.
“Our city has always had this rich history and we want to tell the story of the University of Memphis basketball team and so that we can from so many different angles and talk about how Memphis has impacted the program,” said Jestein Gibson, Pink Palace collections developer.
From the days at the "round house,” to the Tomb of Doom, to when players like Keith Lee and Penny Hardaway graced the court.
“The program has impacted the city. It's united us as Memphians. It's something that we can all be proud of and kind of unite behind,” said Gibson.
Space for the exhibit is under construction now.
Ahead of its debut, the museum wants to borrow your favorite Memphis Tiger basketball shirts for a display.
Maybe even a shirt from the 1957 NIT finals, the game that got people talking about the Tigers.
“What I would like to showcase is our proud history at the University of Memphis, Memphis State as fans,” said Gibson.
The exhibit will run July through October 2020.
Even if your shirt doesn't make the display, the museum will put it online as part of its showcase of the team.
A free general admission pass will be given to those who bring in a Memphis Tiger basketball t-shirt.
For more information, contact Gibson at (901) 636-2327 or jestein.gibson@memphistn.gov.
