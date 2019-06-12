Police block I-40 for shooting investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is blocking I-40 between N Hollywood Street and Warford Street due to a shooting investigation.
Memphis Fire Department confirmed one person was taken to the hospital in connection to the shooting. MPD says the victim was a female. She went to the hospital in non-critical condition.
The suspect is possibly in a white Dodge, police say. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
Northbound Watkins is blocked and eastbound Warford is shut down.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.