Redbirds are giving away a Rolex to one lucky fan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds are giving away a Rolex at AutoZone Park later this month.
On Saturday, June 29, the Redbirds will give away a Rolex valued at $5,400 courtesy of Sissy’s Log Cabin to one lucky fan.
The winner will be the fan with the closest time of the end of the game, down to the exact second.
“This is a really fun way to engage with our fans and give away a fantastic prize,” said Redbirds President Craig Unger. “The last few innings on the 29th are going to be really stressful, both for the Redbirds as they try to finish a win, and for the fans who are minutes away from winning a Rolex.”
Fans will be able to register their time inside the main gates of the stadium before first pitch at 6:35 p.m.
The game will be played against the New Orleans Baby Cakes. Click here for tickets.
