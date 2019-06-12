TBI: Violence against police officers on the rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows violence against police officers is increasing.
The report is based on numbers law enforcement agencies across the state give to TBI.
According to the report, most assaults against officers happened on highways and roadways.
TBI says it's all part of a troubling trend they've noticed in recent years.
The LEOKA report says more than 2,300 police officers were victims of assaults last year, including one officer who was murdered.
It's a 27 percent increase in just three years.
TBI doesn't offer a reason behind the increase, but Mike Williams says he knows what's driving the violence.
“It used to be a time when you tell them to put their guns down, they'd put them down, but now they are standing up to officers and it's leading to more physical confrontations or officers being assaulted,” said Williams.
Williams is president of the Memphis Police Association.
He says in recent years, controversy over policing has led to policy changes nationwide. Some of which, he says criminals take advantage of.
“We have perpetuated an environment that we want to be working-friendly and we want everybody to get along and we just want to show so much love and there's nothing wrong with that. But at the same time, just like being a parent in a household, I'm going to show you love, but I'm also going to hold you accountable. And when I have to discipline you, I will,” said Williams.
The report also found most offenses against officers were considered simple assaults, with the weapon of choice being hands, feet and teeth.
