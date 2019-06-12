WMC to air national anthem 7 days a week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a tradition for years -- the playing of the national anthem at the end of the broadcast day at television stations across the country.
Now, WMC Action News 5 and our Gray TV sister stations across the nation are once again playing “The Star-Spangled Banner” seven days a week.
You’ll see the anthem each day at the conclusion of network programming (around 1:30 a.m.), marking the end of the broadcast day and the beginning of a brand new day.
Nine-year-old Reina Özbay is performing the anthem. Classically trained in opera, Reina has been inspiring crowds since she was 4 years old. Her mother says she was born July 3 and outside the hospital there was a massive fireworks display, “so it’s fun that she’s singing this song.”
WMC is proud to take a moment each day to honor our country, our military and our home. We hope you enjoy this daily tribute.
