Community leaders seek healing after fatal Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a 20-year-old was killed by U.S. Marshals and 36 officers were injured in the chaos afterward, the Frayser community is looking to heal.
Community leaders worked to control the narrative and the view of the community after Wednesday night’s shooting.
They told WMC Action News 5 what we saw were residents feeling voiceless, expressing their pain.
There was chaos, confusion and pain.
Shelby County Schools board member Stephanie Love and Pastor Charlie Caswell were among those in the crowd Wednesday night, injured by the violence.
“Myself and Caswell, we were there in between the police and citizens. We saw the agitators who do not live in this community, who only want to come when they cause trouble,” said Love.
As state investigators sort through evidence and interview witnesses surrounding the shooting death of 20-year-old Brandon Webber by US Marshals, community leaders in Frayser look to heal the wounds.
“We again have to continue to build the community and police relationship that we have strongly and intentionally done over the years here in the Frayser community,” said Caswell.
Hours after Webber’s death, Frayser community leaders gathered as one voice. They asked for patience from residents and for truth.
“We need answers. If Brandon was wrong, we need answers. If the U.S. Marshals were wrong, we need answers. And that's all that we are asking,” said Love.
They also asked for prayers for Frayser as the community moves forward.
