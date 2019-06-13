Facebook video shows Brandon Webber hours before deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man shot and killed by U.S. marshals Wednesday posted a Facebook Live video in the hours before his death.
The now-deleted video was about 8 minutes long and showed 20-year-old Brandon Webber singing in his car, smoking and driving. At one point, Webber sees a Memphis police cruiser, says they’d have to catch him and that police are ruining his day. You can see part of the video in the player above.
Webber died in a shooting around 7 p.m. involving the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. According to Mississippi Prosecutor John Champion, Webber was wanted for shooting a DeSoto County man five times when Webber met him to buy a car. That man is still in the hospital.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, marshals spotted Webber leaving a home and getting into a car. They say Webber rammed marshals with his vehicle and got out with a gun before he was shot.
The shooting prompted a major protest in Memphis’ Frayser community, which ended with more than two dozen police officers injured and a number of cars vandalized. Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings says protesters threw rocks and bricks at the officers who were there for crowd control and weren’t involved in the initial shooting.
Mayor Jim Strickland called the protests “unacceptable” and “unwarranted.”
“We need to have serious discussions in this country between law enforcement and the community -- but violence isn’t a discussion," Strickland said.
The Associated Press reports Webber’s father, Sonny, said the 20-year-old had two young children and was expecting another baby at the time of his death.
