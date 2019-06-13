901 FC falls in US Open Cup to MLS Orlando City SC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis entry in the United Soccer League hosted Major League Soccer’s Orlando City SC Wednesday Night in fourth round action of the U.S. Open Cup.
The game was held at Mike Rose Soccer Complex.
Fans bought tickets on the berms surrounding the field for the first time ever!
901 came in shorthanded with three starters; Cam Lindley with Team USA, plus Duane Muckette and Leston Paul playing for Trinidad and Tobago.
During the first half FC called for a controversial foul in the box in the 38th minute.
Orlando Midfielder Sacha Kljestan stepped to the spot and blasted a low shot past Scott Levene for a 1-0 SC Lead.
It stayed that way until the 50th minute. 901′s Adam Najem came with a corner kick that found the head of forward Elliot Collier on the redirect to the back of the Orlando Net.
Memphis tied the score 1-1.
Later in the second, there was a controversial non-call in the 55th minute as Daniel Metzger was clipped from behind.
There was no whistle from the ref, and Orlando was off to the races.
Kljestan put away his second goal of the night.
Orlando added an insurance score in the 71st.
901 FC’s Run in Open Cup play ends as Orlando City SC gets the victory.
The final score was 3-1.
901 FC gets back in USL Action Saturday at Ottawa in Canada.
