Humidity remains low, but warming up this weekend

It's a nice morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s with a clear sky. We will have full sunshine today and humidity levels will once again be low. High s will run 10 degrees below average and only reach the upper 70s. It will also be clear tonight with lows around 60 degrees.
TODAY: Sunny. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. High: 79.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: NW 5 mph. Low: 60.
FRIDAY: Friday will be our last day with low humidity, so we recommend taking full advantage of the nice weather. Highs will be in the lower 80s. It will be sunny in the morning, but there will be more clouds by late afternoon and early evening. It will be partly cloudy on Friday night with lows in the upper 60s.
WEEKEND: A warm front will move into the Mid-South over the weekend, which will increase temperatures and humidity levels. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s and the heat index will be in the mid 90s. Saturday will be dry with clouds, but a few showers will be possible on Sunday. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and early evening on Sunday, but it won’t be a wash-out.
NEXT WEEK: The front will stall over the Mid-South and give us a chance for showers through at least Wednesday. Scattered downpours with lightning will be possible each day, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and it will remain muggy.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
