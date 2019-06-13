Pleasant end to the week, warming up this weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: This front that moves in this weekend will stall across the region next week. This will give us a chance for showers through at least next Wednesday. Scattered downpours with lightning will be possible each day, mainly in the afternoon hours. Highs will remain in the middle to upper 80s with muggy feeling in the air. Overnight lows will stay mild in the middle to lower 70s area wide. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest.