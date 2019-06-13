Pleasant end to the week, warming up this weekend

We are tracking a high pressure moving back into the Mid-South. That will bring lower humidity and sunny weather to end the week. Enjoy the un-June-Like weather, we go right back to summer this weekend.
Expect mostly sunny skies through the day today along with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. North winds around 5 to 10 mph will keep us cooler than average and also bring lower humidity to the region. Tonight, we see winds calm and skies remain clear with lows dipping into the upper 50s to lower 60s region wide.
TODAY: Sunny. Winds: Northwest around 5 to 10 mph. High: 79.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Light. Low: 60.
FRIDAY: The low humidity will stick around for Friday but enjoy it as the moisture values increase this weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s region wide under mainly sunny skies. Clouds will build late Friday and into the weekend as moisture returns to the region. Winds will blow out of the south for Friday around 5 mph. Lows will stay in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies and south winds.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We are tracking a warm front that will push across the Mid-South this weekend. This will increase our temperatures and humidity values region wide. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be back into the upper 80s with heat index values in the middle 90s. Saturday is looking mainly dry with clouds, but a few showers will be possible on Sunday. The best chance for rain is looking like Sunday afternoon and evening, but its not looking like a total washout.
THE WEEK AHEAD: This front that moves in this weekend will stall across the region next week. This will give us a chance for showers through at least next Wednesday. Scattered downpours with lightning will be possible each day, mainly in the afternoon hours. Highs will remain in the middle to upper 80s with muggy feeling in the air. Overnight lows will stay mild in the middle to lower 70s area wide. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
