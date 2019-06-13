Poplar Pike closed due to train derailment

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Poplar Pike is now closed between Forest Hill Irene and Poplar Avenue due to a train-involved crash.
The crash occurred in the 9400 block of Poplar Pike.
According to Germantown Police Department, the crash involved an EBOX dumpster truck and train.
The truck was on a private drive and crossing the tracks when the collision occurred.
Police say a portion of the train has derailed.
The driver of the truck was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The roadway will be closed indefinitely, so officers encourage drivers to use an alternate route.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.