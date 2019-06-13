Prosecutor says man killed by marshals was suspect in DeSoto County shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Brandon Webber was wanted on multiple felony warrants out of Mississippi when he died Wednesday.
District Attorney John Champion, of the 17th Circuit Court of Mississippi, says Webber was suspected of shooting a DeSoto County man five times when he met the man to buy a car.
The victim is still in the hospital.
Webber was shot and killed around 7 p.m. Wednesday in Memphis’ Frayser community when members of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force spotted him leaving a house. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Webber rammed marshals with his car and got out with a gun. That’s when marshals fired.
Webber’s death sparked a large protest, violence against police and vandalism. At least 25 police officers were injured while trying to protect the scene and control the crowd as protesters threw rocks and bricks.
Champion is holding a news conference at 4 p.m. in Hernando. Watch a live stream of his remarks here.
