SCS says man shot, killed by marshals was 2017 graduate of Central High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man shot and killed Wednesday by U.S. marshals was a graduate of Shelby County Schools, the district confirms.
Brandon Webber, 20, graduated from Central High School in 2017, according to a statement from the SCS.
Central High School Principal Greg McCullough remembered Webber’s time as a student.
“My heart is broken over the news regarding the death of Brandon Webber," said McCullough in a statement. "Brandon worked hard during his time at Central where he graduated in 2017. I remember that he was a very talented art student. He seemed to really love his experience at Central High and he engaged well with others. My prayers go out to the Webber family during this devastating time.”
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, members of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force shot and killed Webber around 7 p.m. in the Frayser area. Webber was wanted for multiple felony warrants.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the shooting. A TBI spokesperson says Webber rammed marshals’ vehicle and exited his own vehicle with a gun.
A crowd formed in the hours that followed the shooting, setting off a major protest that including violence against police and vandalism of police cars and a fire station. At least 25 police officers were injured.
According to SCS, deployed extra security at a vigil planned near the Central High school campus as a precaution. SCS has also provided grief counselors to schools in the area for students and staff.
“Our priority is to ensure our school is secured and students and staff feel safe,” reads their statement.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.