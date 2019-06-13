The summer steam returns by the weekend

Temperatures will fall through the 70s as we approach sunset with a gusty northwest breez. The sky will remain clear.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Winds: Light. Low: 59.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. There may be a few showers late in the afternoon into the evening, especially in northeast Arkansas. A warm front will move through Friday night which means most areas will only get down to the upper 60s with a partly cloudy sky.
WEEKEND: Southerly winds will allow temperatures and humidity to crank back up and feel more typical for June across the Mid-South. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Saturday looks dry, but a few showers and storms will be possible on Father’s Day.
NEXT WEEK: Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible each day next week. It won’t be a washout everyday, but be prepared to get wet at any time. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances will range from 40-60%.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.