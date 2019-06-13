Tigers hoop troops almost set

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hail, hail, the gang’s almost all here for the Memphis Tigers.
The final piece of Penny Hardaway’s number one recruiting class, five-star forward Precious Achiuwa, was scheduled to arrive in Memphis from New York Wednesday night.
He will join a class that includes five-star center James Wiseman, four-star guards Boogie Ellis, Lester Quinones, Damion Baugh, and four-star forwards D.J. Jeffries and Malcolm Dandridge, who’ve already had one summer workout together.
“It’s a great feeling. It was a great feeling seeing them on campus, but it was an even better feeling seeing them all on the court, practicing, and doing things together," said Hardaway. "They are as advertised honestly. They’re freshmen, they’re going to make mistakes, but as far as talent... very, very talented.”
Hardaway says point guard Boogie Ellis made a quick trip back home to California for his high school graduation.
The Tigers have their second summer workout set for Saturday.
