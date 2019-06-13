What is the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Marshals Service - Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force was the agency involved in the deadly shooting of a 20-year-old man Wednesday night.
The U.S. Marshal Service assists in several ways nationwide, including prisoner operations, witness security and fugitive apprehension.
According to the agency’s website, they provide assistance to state and local agencies in locating and apprehending violent fugitives. On average, the marshals arrest 347 fugitives every day.
Task force officers are state and local police officers who receive special deputations with the marshals. While on the task force, these officers can exercise U.S. Marshals’ authorities.
The U.S. Marshal Service is the federal government’s primary agency for fugitive investigations and has the broadest arrest authority among federal law enforcement agencies.
The Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force became fully operational in 2006 and operates offices throughout Alabama and Mississippi.
The warrants for Brandon Webber were issued out of Hernando, Mississippi.
We’ve also learned officers with the U.S. Marshal Service do not have body cameras.
The U.S. Marshal Service is conducting an internal investigation into their procedures while the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigates the shooting.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.