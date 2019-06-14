Achiuwa arrives in Memphis ahead of big season for Tigers

The 6′9″, 215 pound McDonald’s All American is the last player in Penny Hardaway’s #1 Ranked Recruiting Class to arrive on the U of M Campus. A versitile player with a Non-Stop Motor, Achiuwa gives the Tigers flexibility up front to go along with 5-star Center James Wiseman, 4-star Forward D. J. Jeffries and Malcolm Dandridge, not to mention Redshirt Jr. Lance Thomas from Louisville.