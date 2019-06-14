Achiuwa arrives in Memphis ahead of big season for Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Squad is finally all set and in the house for the Memphis Tigers as five-star forward Precious Achiuwa has arrived in the Bluff City.
He released a video of himself on Instagram riding into Memphis.
The 6′9″, 215 pound McDonald’s All American is the last player in Penny Hardaway’s #1 Ranked Recruiting Class to arrive on the U of M Campus. A versitile player with a Non-Stop Motor, Achiuwa gives the Tigers flexibility up front to go along with 5-star Center James Wiseman, 4-star Forward D. J. Jeffries and Malcolm Dandridge, not to mention Redshirt Jr. Lance Thomas from Louisville.
The Tigers will have their complete team together for the first Time for practice on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.