Breakdown: How sea breeze impacts the coastline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When visiting the beach or coastlines you might wonder why it feels a bit cooler along the beach? Or maybe why do thunderstorms always pop-up in the afternoon along the coast?
Well in this episode of the Breakdown, we will explain how a phenomenon called the sea breeze impacts the weather along the coast.
During the day, when the sun is up, the land will heat up very quickly and the air above the land warms up a lot more than the air above the water.
The warmer air over the land is less dense and that causes lift, thus creating a low pressure over the land.
The air over the water is higher with cold dense air, which moves to occupy the space created over the land. Usually a high pressure is created over the water causing the air to sink.
As the cooler air pulls along the coast below the warmer air, that is considered a sea breeze.
So, when you are spending a day at the beach, the breezy off the sea giving you a bit of a cooler feeling is what we call a sea breeze.
The sea breeze layer also forms between the warm and cold air, the lift of the warm air can also cause thunderstorms to develop along the warm later. Thus, why storms sometimes form along and inland the coast during beach days.
Next time you are at the beach and you feel the cool breeze along the coast, know it is a sea breeze.
