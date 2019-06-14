Expert projects Memphis to make Cotton Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers basketball isn’t the only program gaining some national attention.
Phil Steele, who’s college football magazine is a staple for pigskin fans everywhere, predicts Memphis will face Texas in the Cotton Bowl.
The Cotton Bowl is the designated New Year’s 6 Bowl this year for the top-ranked group of 5 school.
Steele Predicts Texas to tie with Oklahoma for the Big 12 title and for Memphis to win the American. Several publications have the Tigers favored to win every game this season.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.