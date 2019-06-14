Feeling more summer like this weekend with rain chances returning

Partly cloudy and warm through sunset with temperatures falling from the low 80s into the 70s. A stray shower is possible, mainly in northeast Arkansas. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.
OVERNIGHT: Passing clouds and warmer with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds south 5-15 mph.
SATURDAY: Warm and more muggy with highs hitting the upper 80s to near 90. There may be a stray shower north of Memphis in northwest Tennessee or northeast Arkansas. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph. It will remain even warmer Saturday night with lows in the low to mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.
FATHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers or storms by afternoon or evening. Some areas will see a good dose of rain while others see very little. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows will be in the low 70s Sunday night with a passing shower or storm possible.
NEXT WEEK: Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible each day next week. It won’t be a washout everyday, but be prepared to get wet at any time. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances will range from 40-60%.
