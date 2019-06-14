Germantown aldermen approve disaster declaration over flooding

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - The Germantown Board of Alderman approved a disaster declaration after last week’s flooding.
The board approved $250,000 to be moved from an emergency fund to help homeowners affected by flooding after more than 100 homes were flooded.
The declaration must now be made at county, state and federal levels for homeowners to get federal assistance.
Flood victims also addressed Mayor Mike Palazzolo and the Board of Alderman Monday night about drainage issues in the city.
Some have blamed the city’s outdated infrastructure for the extent of the damage.
