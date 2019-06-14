Heat, humidity and rain chances return this weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: The front that brings us the rain this weekend will stall across the Mid-South for next week. This will give us showers through the end of the week. Scattered downpours with lightning will be possible each day, especially in the afternoon. Rain fall totals through Thursday will be between 2 to 3 inches. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s and it will again remain very muggy across the Mid-South all week. Get ready to go back to normal June like weather for the week ahead.