Heat, humidity and rain chances return this weekend

Enjoy the lower humidity today, we are tracking more heat, humidity and rain chances as we move through the weekend and into the week ahead.
Lower humidity sticks around for Friday with afternoon highs climbing into the lower 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. South winds around 5 to 10 mph will start to transport moisture into the region, giving us the extra clouds. Tonight, we are looking at partly cloudy skies with lows dropping into the upper 60s along with south winds around 5 to 10 mph.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. High: 83.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 69.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday is looking dry, but more humid. Highs this weekend will be back into the upper 80s and our heat index values will be in the middle 90s. Sunday won’t be a washout, but scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon and evenings as the front sits near the region. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoons and early evening on Sunday, but again it won’t be a complete washout. Just keep the umbrella handy on Sunday.
THE WEEK AHEAD: The front that brings us the rain this weekend will stall across the Mid-South for next week. This will give us showers through the end of the week. Scattered downpours with lightning will be possible each day, especially in the afternoon. Rain fall totals through Thursday will be between 2 to 3 inches. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s and it will again remain very muggy across the Mid-South all week. Get ready to go back to normal June like weather for the week ahead.
