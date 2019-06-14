Heating up and increased rain chances this weekend

WEEKEND: We will have another dry day on Saturday, but it will be much more humid. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s and the heat index will be in the mid 90s. Sunday won’t be a wash-out, but scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening as a front sits near the area. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and early evening on Sunday, but it won’t be a wash-out.