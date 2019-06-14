Heating up and increased rain chances this weekend

This morning is cool and clear with temperatures in the 50s. We will have another nice afternoon with low humidity and highs in the lower 80s. There will be clouds mixed with the sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures tonight will drop to the upper 60s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: S 5-10 mph. High: 83.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: S 5-10 mph. Low: 69.
WEEKEND: We will have another dry day on Saturday, but it will be much more humid. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s and the heat index will be in the mid 90s. Sunday won’t be a wash-out, but scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening as a front sits near the area. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and early evening on Sunday, but it won’t be a wash-out.
NEXT WEEK: The front will stall over the Mid-South and give us a chance for showers through the end of the week. Scattered downpours with lightning will be possible each day, especially in the afternoon. Rainfall totals through Thursday will be 2 to 3 inches. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and it will remain muggy all week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB