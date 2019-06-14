Local animal shelter packed full, asking for fosters

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local shelter that focuses on saving animals about to be euthanized is full and reaching out to the community for support.
It’s the A Love For Animals Rescue Shelter.
With more than 20 dogs and a cat room full, the shelter is at capacity right now.
That doesn’t even include the dogs that are in foster homes and the nearly 50 dogs that were transported out just last week.
A volunteer told Region 8 News it’s about this time every year that the shelter gets packed full with animals.
And with only a few steady volunteers, ALFA Rescue struggles to cover even the basic needs, like watering, feeding and cleaning out kennels daily.
“We need much more than that, there are other things to do with these dogs and cats than just the basic needs,” volunteer Adam Stormes said. “They need love, they need attention, they need care, like taking a dog on a walk, just basic things. We’re trying to feed and water them and keep them alive, but they need more than that, they deserve more than that.”
Their biggest needs right now are fosters and donations.
Being able to get some of the animals out of the shelter and into a foster home will take pressure off the volunteers and free up space for other dogs in need, volunteers said.
And, of course, donations will help cover everything from food to vet bills.
To find out how you can get involved, visit their website at www.alfarescue.com.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.